Factors That Could Influence Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) previous close was $73.21 while the outstanding shares total 10.35M. The firm has a beta of 0.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.88, and a growth ratio of 1.84. NCBS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.67% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.11 before closing at $73.70. Intraday shares traded counted 59993.0, which was -119.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 27.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.03, with weekly volatility at 2.78% and ATR at 2.04. The NCBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.33 and a $73.76 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Nicolet Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $738.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NCBS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NCBS attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President & CEO, ATWELL ROBERT BRUCE sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.67, for a total value of 159,126. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Lawson Ann Kuchera now sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,216. Also, Director, LONG DONALD J JR sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were price at an average price of 62.14 per share, with a total market value of 81,093. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LONG DONALD J JR now holds 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 222,304. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.20%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nicolet Bankshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NCBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.60.