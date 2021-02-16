ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.89, and a growth ratio of 3.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.15, with weekly volatility at 3.91% and ATR at 2.70. The EXLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.61 and a $89.29 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.10% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.775 before closing at $86.02. Intraday shares traded counted 75395.0, which was 44.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 136.91K. EXLS’s previous close was $86.11 while the outstanding shares total 34.33M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company ExlService Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EXLS, the company has in raw cash 213.74 million on their books with 10.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 565.06 million total, with 184.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXLS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXLS attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief HR Officer, Miglani Nalin Kumar sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.11, for a total value of 144,376. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec’y., AYYAPPAN AJAY now sold 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,832. Also, CEO & Vice Chairman, Kapoor Rohit sold 11,593 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 85.24 per share, with a total market value of 988,243. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & Vice Chairman, Kapoor Rohit now holds 31,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,662,362. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ExlService Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXLS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.43.