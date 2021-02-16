Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is trading at $89.94 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.70, with weekly volatility at 3.62% and ATR at 3.74. The DY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.24 and a $93.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 52.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 431.18K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.00% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $89.63 before closing at $89.94. DY’s previous close was $90.85 while the outstanding shares total 31.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 105.44, and a growth ratio of 5.27.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Dycom Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DY, the company has in raw cash 12.04 million on their books with 78.12 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.27 billion total, with 463.71 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DY attractive?

In related news, Executive VP & COO, ESTES TIMOTHY R sold 48,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.91, for a total value of 4,207,872. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP & COO, ESTES TIMOTHY R now sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 261,926. Also, Executive VP & COO, ESTES TIMOTHY R sold 104,758 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 15. The shares were price at an average price of 75.44 per share, with a total market value of 7,902,855. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP & COO, ESTES TIMOTHY R now holds 45,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,522,633. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dycom Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.29.