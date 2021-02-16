CCOI Stock: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has a beta of 0.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 143.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.98, with weekly volatility at 2.22% and ATR at 1.75. The CCOI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.20 and a $92.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.19 before closing at $62.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 56.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 350.22K. CCOI’s previous close was $62.67 while the outstanding shares total 45.82M.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCOI, the company has in raw cash 393.29 million on their books with 8.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 475.35 million total, with 95.25 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCOI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCOI attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Legal Officer, Chang John B. sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.00, for a total value of 33,480. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FERGUSON Lewis H now sold 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,156. Also, VP Construction, ONEILL TIMOTHY G sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 57.76 per share, with a total market value of 115,520. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP of IP Engineering, KILMER HENRY W now holds 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 139,032. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.30%.

4 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCOI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.80.