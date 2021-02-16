Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) moved up 18.64% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.32, with weekly volatility at 4.86% and ATR at 7.39. The CDLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.33 and a $158.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $153.965 before closing at $157.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 59.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 408.07K. CDLX’s previous close was $155.53 while the outstanding shares total 27.34M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Cardlytics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 353.94 million total, with 58.26 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CDLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CDLX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Laube Lynne Marie sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 152.82, for a total value of 326,883. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer, SOMERS KIRK now sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,289,401. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Christiansen Andrew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 155.49 per share, with a total market value of 155,490. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Laube Lynne Marie now holds 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 327,341. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cardlytics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CDLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $78.60.