Can Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Offer Investors Safety?

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.38, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 3.18. The SSD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.02 and a $105.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 24.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 201.34K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.36% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $93.94 before closing at $95.53. SSD’s previous close was $94.25 while the outstanding shares total 43.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.37, and a growth ratio of 4.47.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 820.4 million total, with 191.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSD attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Magstadt Brian J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 93.11, for a total value of 186,220. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Colonias Karen Winifred now sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,549,309. Also, President & CEO, Colonias Karen Winifred sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 102.06 per share, with a total market value of 601,338. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Colonias Karen Winifred now holds 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 582,718. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.25.