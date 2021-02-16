Can Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Offer Investors Safety?

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) previous close was $19.35 while the outstanding shares total 34.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.03. GOOD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.10 before closing at $19.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 29.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 207.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.21, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 0.38. The GOOD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.59 and a $22.05 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Gladstone Commercial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $725.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GOOD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GOOD attractive?

In related news, CFO, SODO MICHAEL bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.24, for a total value of 12,180. As the purchase deal closes, the President, Cutlip Robert G now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,289. Also, Director, ENGLISH MICHELA A bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.83 per share, with a total market value of 7,413. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Cutlip Robert G now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,633. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gladstone Commercial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GOOD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.20.