Can ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Offer Investors Safety?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.94, and a growth ratio of 3.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.01, with weekly volatility at 5.31% and ATR at 2.13. The ARCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.54 and a $57.35 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.19% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.63 before closing at $56.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 15.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 186.36K. ARCB’s previous close was $55.20 while the outstanding shares total 25.47M.

Investors have identified the Trucking company ArcBest Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARCB, the company has in raw cash 267.64 million on their books with 65.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 730.24 million total, with 497.52 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARCB attractive?

In related news, VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec, Johns Michael R sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 52.68, for a total value of 85,817. As the sale deal closes, the SVP – Chf Innovation Offcr(1), Newcity Michael E now sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 411,175. Also, VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec, Johns Michael R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 33.00 per share, with a total market value of 165,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO, Asset-Light Logistics, Ingram James A now holds 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 397,352. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ArcBest Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.56.