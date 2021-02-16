Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) weekly volatility stands at 4.52%: What It Means

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.04% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.50 before closing at $21.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was -554.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 18.93K. BWFG’s previous close was $20.40 while the outstanding shares total 7.72M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.71, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 0.81. The BWFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.07 and a $29.26 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bankwell Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $161.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BWFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BWFG attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief of Staff, Waitz Laura sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.52, for a total value of 48,509. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief of Staff, Waitz Laura now sold 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,219. Also, Director, SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 21.21 per share, with a total market value of 23,331. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Porto Carl M now holds 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,923. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.40%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bankwell Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BWFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.