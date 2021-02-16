AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares fell to a low of $1,143.33 before closing at $1146.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 28.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 265.72K. AZO’s previous close was $1150.42 while the outstanding shares total 23.22M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.01, and a growth ratio of 2.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.14, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 31.73. The AZO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $684.91 and a $1297.82 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company AutoZone Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.84 billion total, with 6.46 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 84.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AZO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AZO attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President & CIO, GRIFFIN RONALD B sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 1250.38, for a total value of 842,756. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Vice President, Smith Richard Craig now sold 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 875,000. Also, Sr. Vice President, MAJOR MITCHELL C. sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 1245.62 per share, with a total market value of 2,653,178. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec. Vice President, Finestone Mark A. now holds 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,649,474. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

12 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AutoZone Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1397.18.