At USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.66% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.6623 before closing at $4.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -1.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 186.82K. USDP’s previous close was $4.64 while the outstanding shares total 26.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.73, with weekly volatility at 5.95% and ATR at 0.32. The USDP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $10.24 high.

Investors have identified the Railroads company USD Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $126.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.14 million total, with 19.48 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of USDP attractive?

In related news, Director, CURRY MICHAEL RAY bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.78, for a total value of 57,828. As the purchase deal closes, the SEE REMARKS, Borgen Dan now bought 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,032. Also, Director, CURRY MICHAEL RAY bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.12 per share, with a total market value of 82,400. Following this completion of disposal, the SEE REMARKS, Borgen Dan now holds 26,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 49.85%.