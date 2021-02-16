At Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares fell to a low of $37.32 before closing at $37.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 17.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 236.27K. MLI’s previous close was $38.15 while the outstanding shares total 55.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.25, and a growth ratio of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.58, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 1.21. The MLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.78 and a $39.71 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.13% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Mueller Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MLI, the company has in raw cash 113.64 million on their books with 6.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 729.87 million total, with 252.75 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MLI attractive?

In related news, VP – Corporate Controller, Steinriede Anthony sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.75, for a total value of 94,375. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Christopher Gregory L. now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 925,000. Also, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Christopher Gregory L. sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 15. The shares were price at an average price of 35.00 per share, with a total market value of 666,435. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HANSEN JOHN B now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.