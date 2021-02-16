Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.51, with weekly volatility at 4.02% and ATR at 0.92. The TVTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.92 and a $25.45 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 63.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 418.43K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.03% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.09 before closing at $24.14. TVTY’s previous close was $24.39 while the outstanding shares total 48.78M. The firm has a beta of 2.44.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Tivity Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TVTY, the company has in raw cash 56.44 million on their books with 15.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 138.0 million total, with 133.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TVTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TVTY attractive?

In related news, Director, KIRSHNER BENJAMIN A. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.37, for a total value of 21,850. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hudson Peter A now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 204,000. Also, Director and Interim CEO, Greczyn Robert J Jr bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.98 per share, with a total market value of 194,220. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Keckley Paul H. now holds 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,745. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tivity Health Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TVTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.38.