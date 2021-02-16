Are Investors Unfairly Punishing South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)?

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) previous close was $78.57 while the outstanding shares total 70.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.31, and a growth ratio of 5.03. SSB’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.06% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $77.75 before closing at $78.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 34.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 304.64K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.55, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 3.12. The SSB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.42 and a $82.35 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company South State Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSB attractive?

In related news, Director, PINNER ERNEST S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 75.33, for a total value of 376,635. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, HILL ROBERT R JR now sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 167,166. Also, Senior EVP, POLLOK JOHN C sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 72.00 per share, with a total market value of 329,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, HILL ROBERT R JR now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 488,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on South State Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.21.