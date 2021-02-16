Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)?

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.88% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.55 before closing at $18.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 57.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 363.49K. HSC’s previous close was $19.15 while the outstanding shares total 79.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.24, with weekly volatility at 4.12% and ATR at 0.87. The HSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.19 and a $19.98 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Harsco Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HSC, the company has in raw cash 86.14 million on their books with 2.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 814.97 million total, with 539.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HSC attractive?

In related news, Director, Purvis Edgar M Jr bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 76,500. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP and CHRO, McKenzie Tracey L. now sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,376. Also, Director, WIDMAN PHILLIP bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.56 per share, with a total market value of 189,100. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP and CHRO, McKenzie Tracey L. now holds 41,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 342,197. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.67%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Harsco Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.75.