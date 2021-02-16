APPF Stock: AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Is Still Worth a Bite

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) previous close was $181.21 while the outstanding shares total 34.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.64, and a growth ratio of 1.59. APPF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.16% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $180.94 before closing at $181.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 23.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 153.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.07, with weekly volatility at 3.90% and ATR at 6.81. The APPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $81.01 and a $186.59 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company AppFolio Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 201.85 million total, with 56.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APPF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APPF attractive?

In related news, Director, KERR JANET sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 157.72, for a total value of 55,202. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RAUTH WILLIAM R III now sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,707. Also, Chief Technology Officer, Walker Jonathan sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were price at an average price of 157.42 per share, with a total market value of 468,941. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Walker Jonathan now holds 27,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,319,257. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AppFolio Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APPF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $128.33.