Analyst’s Sets XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) New Target at $49.50: XPEL is Now On A Buy List

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.82% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.356 before closing at $56.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 59.8% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 277.75K. XPEL’s previous close was $55.96 while the outstanding shares total 27.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 92.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.59, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 3.32. The XPEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.50 and a $60.77 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company XPEL Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 57.96 million total, with 20.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XPEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XPEL attractive?

In related news, Director, Crumly Richard K. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.57, for a total value of 429,845. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Crumly Richard K. now sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 450,415. Also, Director, Crumly Richard K. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 21. The shares were price at an average price of 53.95 per share, with a total market value of 1,618,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Crumly Richard K. now holds 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,252,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on XPEL Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XPEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.50.