Analyst’s Sets Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) New Target at $101.09: CHH is Now On A Buy List

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.32, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 2.21. The CHH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.25 and a $110.18 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $107.51 before closing at $108.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 50.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 250.52K. CHH’s previous close was $107.94 while the outstanding shares total 55.11M.

Investors have identified the Lodging company Choice Hotels International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHH, the company has in raw cash 191.97 million on their books with 6.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 415.57 million total, with 252.42 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHH attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Pacious Patrick sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 92.26, for a total value of 3,123,001. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Pacious Patrick now sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,151,047. Also, President & CEO, Pacious Patrick sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 26. The shares were price at an average price of 90.27 per share, with a total market value of 74,924. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Development Officer, Pepper David A now holds 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,458,212. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Choice Hotels International Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $101.09.