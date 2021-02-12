Why To Keep Buying Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) while S&P500 gain 0.16%

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.13, and a growth ratio of 3.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.20, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 5.94. The VMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.60 and a $221.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.96% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $221.06 before closing at $223.22. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -52.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 125.44K. VMI’s previous close was $221.10 while the outstanding shares total 21.31M.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Valmont Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VMI, the company has in raw cash 443.06 million on their books with 1.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.56 billion total, with 623.92 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VMI attractive?

In related news, SVP and Corporate Controller, Francis Timothy P sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 161.86, for a total value of 80,930. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Legal and Compliance, MASSEY R ANDREW now sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 184,433. Also, President and CEO, Kaniewski Stephen G sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 156.77 per share, with a total market value of 765,351. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Kaniewski Stephen G now holds 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 457,591. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Valmont Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $186.25.