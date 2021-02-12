Why To Keep Buying BG Staffing Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) while S&P500 gain 0.16%

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.45, with weekly volatility at 4.97% and ATR at 0.67. The BGSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.69 and a $19.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 50564.0, which was 22.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.20K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.91% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.7971 before closing at $14.52. BGSF’s previous close was $14.11 while the outstanding shares total 10.31M. The firm has a beta of 2.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.42, and a growth ratio of 3.82.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company BG Staffing Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $143.75 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42.78 million total, with 17.84 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BGSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BGSF attractive?

In related news, Director, Baum Richard L Jr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.00, for a total value of 50,000. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO and Secretary, Hollenbach Dan now bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 979. Also, CFO and Secretary, Hollenbach Dan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.91 per share, with a total market value of 8,910. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HAILEY DOUGLAS now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BG Staffing Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BGSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.25.