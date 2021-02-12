TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) shares fell to a low of $217.83 before closing at $221.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 35.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 284.85K. BLD’s previous close was $219.58 while the outstanding shares total 32.85M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.28, and a growth ratio of 1.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.32, with weekly volatility at 2.53% and ATR at 8.12. The BLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.83 and a $224.89 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.74% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company TopBuild Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BLD, the company has in raw cash 315.34 million on their books with 23.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 926.5 million total, with 485.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BLD attractive?

In related news, CEO, Volas Gerald sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 177.72, for a total value of 4,265,280. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President and CFO, Peterson John S. now sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 501,710. Also, President, TruTeam Operations, Raia Steven P sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 167.53 per share, with a total market value of 210,245. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, Buck Robert M now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 319,382. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TopBuild Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $204.50.