The Futility of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s Fundamentals

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.34, and a growth ratio of 2.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.22, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 0.79. The CPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.40 and a $28.76 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.86% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.49 before closing at $21.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 18.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 207.78K. CPF’s previous close was $22.03 while the outstanding shares total 28.06M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Central Pacific Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $605.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPF attractive?

In related news, Director, Ota Saedene K bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.42, for a total value of 12,333. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kamitaki Wayne K now bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,874. Also, Director, FRY EARL E bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.42 per share, with a total market value of 10,791. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CAMP CHRISTINE H H now holds 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,874. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Central Pacific Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.