The Futility of Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Fundamentals

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.24, with weekly volatility at 9.80% and ATR at 0.81. The CARV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.25 and a $22.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 61.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 446.56K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.12% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.5001 before closing at $8.69. CARV’s previous close was $8.97 while the outstanding shares total 3.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.39.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Carver Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CARV attractive?

In related news, Chairperson of the Board, Jones Lewis P. III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.17, for a total value of 1,434. As the sale deal closes, the Chairperson of the Board, Jones Lewis P. III now sold 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,157. Also, SVP and GC, Torres Isaac sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 6.41 per share, with a total market value of 7,051. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Pugh Michael T. now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.