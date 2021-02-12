The Futility of Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s Fundamentals

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.87, and a growth ratio of 4.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.53, with weekly volatility at 3.88% and ATR at 4.05. The BMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.50 and a $109.19 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.26% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.08 before closing at $106.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 26.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 195.15K. BMI’s previous close was $103.77 while the outstanding shares total 29.05M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Badger Meter Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 232.75 million total, with 60.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BMI attractive?

In related news, VP-Sales & Marketing, Stoll Kimberly K sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 106.17, for a total value of 357,058. As the sale deal closes, the VP-Engineering, Begale Fred J now sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 183,036. Also, VP-Sales & Marketing, Stoll Kimberly K sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 61.00 per share, with a total market value of 140,788. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP-Engineering, Begale Fred J now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,490. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Badger Meter Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $89.33.