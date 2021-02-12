The Futility of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Fundamentals

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) previous close was $5.05 while the outstanding shares total 21.96M. The firm has a beta of 2.86. AFI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.76% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.70 before closing at $4.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 31.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 215.17K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.38, with weekly volatility at 9.10% and ATR at 0.34. The AFI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.12 and a $5.60 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Armstrong Flooring Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $95.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AFI, the company has in raw cash 22.2 million on their books with 8.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 229.0 million total, with 121.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AFI attractive?

In related news, SVP, Sales, Flaharty Brent A bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.23, for a total value of 5,575. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Vermette Michel now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,900. Also, Director, LANE KATHY S bought 16,242 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.93 per share, with a total market value of 47,589. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Vermette Michel now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Armstrong Flooring Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AFI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.00.