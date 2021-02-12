The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is trading at $27.09 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.09, with weekly volatility at 3.78% and ATR at 1.15. The ANDE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.00 and a $27.65 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 16.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 174.51K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.30% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.4125 before closing at $27.09. ANDE’s previous close was $26.48 while the outstanding shares total 32.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.75.

Investors have identified the Food Distribution company The Andersons Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $873.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANDE, the company has in raw cash 13.69 million on their books with 168.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.54 billion total, with 1.1 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANDE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANDE attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Human Resource, Blanchett Valerie M sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.72, for a total value of 6,131. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Human Resource, Blanchett Valerie M now sold 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,160. Also, Director, Mullin Patrick S. bought 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were price at an average price of 11.52 per share, with a total market value of 201,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Trade Group, Krueger William E. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,847. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Andersons Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANDE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.50.