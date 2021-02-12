Something To Watch Before Buying Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) previous close was $39.36 while the outstanding shares total 7.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.68. PFIS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.25 before closing at $38.77. Intraday shares traded counted 54375.0, which was -386.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.18K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.79, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 1.28. The PFIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.01 and a $48.51 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Peoples Financial Services Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $283.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PFIS attractive?

In related news, Director, Aubrey William E II bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 39.89, for a total value of 45,440. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Aubrey William E II now bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,579. Also, Director, LOCHEN RICHARD S JR bought 270 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 36.25 per share, with a total market value of 9,788. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LOCHEN RICHARD S JR now holds 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,371. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.