Something To Watch Before Buying CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) previous close was $239.08 while the outstanding shares total 25.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.40, and a growth ratio of 1.40. CACI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $237.59 before closing at $241.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 11.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.36K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.08, with weekly volatility at 2.10% and ATR at 6.59. The CACI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $156.15 and a $288.59 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company CACI International Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CACI, the company has in raw cash 102.11 million on their books with 46.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 995.71 million total, with 772.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CACI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CACI attractive?

In related news, Director, PHILLIPS WARREN R sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 243.68, for a total value of 49,954. As the sale deal closes, the SrVP, Corp. Controller, Voci Christopher Anthony now sold 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,251. Also, Director, Wallace William S sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 236.57 per share, with a total market value of 38,561. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec VP & CFO, MUTRYN THOMAS A now holds 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,314,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CACI International Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CACI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $288.92.