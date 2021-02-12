Should You Buy SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.04, and a growth ratio of 16.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.31, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 0.31. The SIGA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.96 and a $8.10 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.40 before closing at $6.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 39.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 224.37K. SIGA’s previous close was $6.46 while the outstanding shares total 78.08M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company SIGA Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $486.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 131.1 million total, with 16.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SIGA attractive?

In related news, Director, Antal James sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.10, for a total value of 213,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.