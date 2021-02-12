Should You Buy Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares fell to a low of $33.43 before closing at $34.34. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 34.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 245.37K. SCHN’s previous close was $34.29 while the outstanding shares total 27.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.04, and a growth ratio of 5.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.81, with weekly volatility at 3.68% and ATR at 1.64. The SCHN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.09 and a $42.19 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Steel company Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $907.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 401.03 million total, with 213.42 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCHN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCHN attractive?

In related news, Director, CARTER JOHN D sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.24, for a total value of 98,212. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary, Saba Peter B now sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 194,734. Also, SVP, President of Operations, Henderson Michael R sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 03. The shares were price at an average price of 21.52 per share, with a total market value of 228,758. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, President Svcs & Products, Heiskell Steven now holds 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,643. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.20%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCHN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.00.