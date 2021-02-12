Should You Buy Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.67, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 0.96. The ATSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.20 and a $32.43 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 52.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 418.74K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.59% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.82 before closing at $27.91. ATSG’s previous close was $28.36 while the outstanding shares total 59.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.76.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Air Transport Services Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATSG, the company has in raw cash 61.08 million on their books with 13.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 273.44 million total, with 312.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATSG attractive?

In related news, Director, HETE JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.29, for a total value of 272,900. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HETE JOSEPH C now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 312,200. Also, Director, HETE JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 29.87 per share, with a total market value of 298,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HETE JOSEPH C now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 293,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Air Transport Services Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATSG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.71.