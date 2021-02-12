Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.24, with weekly volatility at 6.66% and ATR at 0.76. The SMED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.42 and a $14.83 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was -8.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.52K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.90 before closing at $14.59. SMED’s previous close was $14.58 while the outstanding shares total 16.50M. The firm has a beta of -0.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 165.80, and a growth ratio of 7.37.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Sharps Compliance Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $224.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMED, the company has in raw cash 7.23 million on their books with 2.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 26.63 million total, with 14.67 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMED attractive?

In related news, former Director, DALTON JOHN W sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.94, for a total value of 69,680. As the sale deal closes, the former Director, DALTON JOHN W now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,901. Also, former Director, DALTON JOHN W sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 12.56 per share, with a total market value of 216,057. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President & CFO, Diaz Diana P now holds 63,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 798,658. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.30%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sharps Compliance Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SMED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.60.