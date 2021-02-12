Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is down -19.97% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.31, and a growth ratio of 2.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.25, with weekly volatility at 3.75% and ATR at 1.36. The SBCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.30 and a $34.41 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.07% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.78 before closing at $33.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 32.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 266.49K. SBCF’s previous close was $33.63 while the outstanding shares total 53.98M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBCF attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.38, for a total value of 251,040. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ROSSIN THOMAS E now sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 190,922. Also, Director, Lipstein Robert J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 20.87 per share, with a total market value of 125,220. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E now holds 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.96.