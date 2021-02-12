SAIA Stock: Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Is Still Worth a Bite

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.05, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 8.17. The SAIA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.46 and a $206.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was -10.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 186.19K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.66% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $197.62 before closing at $200.81. SAIA’s previous close was $202.15 while the outstanding shares total 26.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 44.61, and a growth ratio of 2.41.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Saia Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAIA, the company has in raw cash 25.47 million on their books with 20.73 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 280.12 million total, with 275.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAIA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAIA attractive?

In related news, Director, ODELL RICHARD D sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 171.75, for a total value of 633,247. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ODELL RICHARD D now sold 15,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,696,108. Also, Director, WARD JEFFREY C sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were price at an average price of 166.13 per share, with a total market value of 116,294. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ODELL RICHARD D now holds 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,094,722. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Saia Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAIA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $180.92.