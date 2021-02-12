Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) moved down -2.89% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.03, with weekly volatility at 11.32% and ATR at 0.49. The REFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.66 and a $5.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 48.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 383.82K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.44% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.33 before closing at $4.55. REFR’s previous close was $4.57 while the outstanding shares total 31.58M. The firm has a beta of 1.06.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Research Frontiers Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $130.04 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.1 million total, with 0.29 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of REFR attractive?

In related news, 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN sold 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.16, for a total value of 286,655. As the sale deal closes, the 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN now sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,852. Also, 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were price at an average price of 3.56 per share, with a total market value of 249,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the 13(d)(3) group, DOUGLAS KEVIN now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.