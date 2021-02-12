Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) is down -4.29% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.67, with weekly volatility at 3.72% and ATR at 0.87. The PWOD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.72 and a $32.63 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.50% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.893 before closing at $23.01. Intraday shares traded counted 66528.0, which was -514.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.83K. PWOD’s previous close was $23.60 while the outstanding shares total 7.05M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $163.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PWOD attractive?

In related news, President, KNEPP BRIAN L bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.20, for a total value of 39,960. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hawbaker D Michael now bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,237. Also, Director, Hawbaker D Michael bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.66 per share, with a total market value of 7,231. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kranich Charles E. now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,183. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.