Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.98, with weekly volatility at 5.97% and ATR at 2.20. The MCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.52 and a $52.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 99650.0, which was -173.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 36.42K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.64% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.63 before closing at $49.68. MCB’s previous close was $50.00 while the outstanding shares total 8.22M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.65.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $404.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MCB attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, DeFazio Mark R sold 8,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.64, for a total value of 447,621. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, DeFazio Mark R now sold 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 655,433. Also, President and CEO, DeFazio Mark R sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 51.14 per share, with a total market value of 386,672. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, DeFazio Mark R now holds 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.50.