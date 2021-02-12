Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) moved up 6.66% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) previous close was $55.74 while the outstanding shares total 55.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.06, and a growth ratio of 0.34. MCY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.36% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.42 before closing at $56.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 19.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 242.48K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.05, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 1.36. The MCY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.45 and a $57.66 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Mercury General Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MCY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MCY attractive?

In related news, Director, Little Joshua Eric bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 43.56, for a total value of 6,534. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Braunegg George Gwyer now bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,139. Also, Director, Little Joshua Eric bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 39.89 per share, with a total market value of 5,983. Following this completion of disposal, the VP/Chief Information Officer, Hosseini Abby now holds 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,723. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 52.09%.