MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) moved down -2.05% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.24% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.05 before closing at $3.06. Intraday shares traded counted 85664.0, which was 46.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.78K. MDCA’s previous close was $3.13 while the outstanding shares total 73.21M. The firm has a beta of 0.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.78, with weekly volatility at 5.60% and ATR at 0.16. The MDCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.01 and a $3.36 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company MDC Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $210.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 530.18 million total, with 688.52 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MDCA attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Lanuto Frank P bought 57,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.20, for a total value of 68,894. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Lanuto Frank P now bought 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,637. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Penn Mark Jeffery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.10 per share, with a total market value of 54,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SIMON IRWIN D now holds 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,917. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.