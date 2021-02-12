MASS Stock: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Is Still Worth a Bite

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares fell to a low of $66.37 before closing at $70.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 69.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 428.66K. MASS’s previous close was $68.41 while the outstanding shares total 26.39M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.05, with weekly volatility at 11.24% and ATR at 6.20. The MASS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.25 and a $79.60 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.27% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company 908 Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MASS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MASS attractive?

In related news, Director, HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.00, for a total value of 1,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, General Counsel, Turner Michael S. now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Director, Kedar Sharon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,000,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, ARCH Venture Fund VII, L.P. now holds 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.60%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 908 Devices Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MASS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.50.