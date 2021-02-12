Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) weekly volatility stands at 4.58%: What It Means

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) previous close was $11.64 while the outstanding shares total 185.38M. The firm LILA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.86% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.48 before closing at $11.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 32.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 278.42K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.97, with weekly volatility at 4.58% and ATR at 0.47. The LILA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.55 and a $17.96 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Liberty Latin America Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LILA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LILA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, MALONE JOHN C sold 89,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.74, for a total value of 1,052,808. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, MALONE JOHN C now sold 51,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 604,265. Also, 10% Owner, MALONE JOHN C sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 12.18 per share, with a total market value of 1,026,092. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, NOYES CHRISTOPHER J now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,970. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Liberty Latin America Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LILA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.28.