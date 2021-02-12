Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) previous close was $15.15 while the outstanding shares total 50.53M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.42, and a growth ratio of 1.38. LBAI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.79 before closing at $15.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -31.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 147.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.97, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 0.51. The LBAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.31 and a $16.95 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Lakeland Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $771.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LBAI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LBAI attractive?

In related news, Director, Gragnolati Brian bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.57, for a total value of 13,574. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP Chief Information Officer, Ho-Sing-Loy Paul now sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,341. Also, Director, Hanson James E. II bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.72 per share, with a total market value of 20,368. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Gragnolati Brian now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,059. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LBAI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.14.