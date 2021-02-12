John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) weekly volatility stands at 3.30%: What It Means

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $127.91 before closing at $130.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 7.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.41K. JBT’s previous close was $131.72 while the outstanding shares total 32.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.66, and a growth ratio of 3.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.73, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 4.18. The JBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.17 and a $133.34 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company John Bean Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JBT, the company has in raw cash 50.6 million on their books with 0.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 634.5 million total, with 434.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JBT attractive?

In related news, EVP & General Counsel, Marvin James L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 127.26, for a total value of 318,150. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KAWALEK POLLY B now sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 455,551. Also, Director, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 121.49 per share, with a total market value of 36,447. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RINGLER JAMES M now holds 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 216,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on John Bean Technologies Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $115.00.