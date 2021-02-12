Is Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Worth A Bite? TBK 200 SMA stands at 86.65%

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.40% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.99 before closing at $68.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 16.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 153.01K. TBK’s previous close was $67.63 while the outstanding shares total 24.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.31, and a growth ratio of 2.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.44, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 2.73. The TBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.03 and a $69.48 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Triumph Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TBK attractive?

In related news, EVP & CLO – TBK Bank, SSB, Ritterbusch Todd bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 27.25, for a total value of 245,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Fowler R Bryce now sold 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,771. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Fowler R Bryce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 63.14 per share, with a total market value of 252,560. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Rafferty Michael P now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 373,740. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Triumph Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.00.