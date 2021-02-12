Is Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Still Worth A Bite?

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) previous close was $64.04 while the outstanding shares total 33.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.90, and a growth ratio of 1.25. CMP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.03% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.11 before closing at $64.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 28.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 226.16K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.79, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 2.06. The CMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.39 and a $66.30 high.

Investors have identified the Other Industrial Metals & Mining company Compass Minerals International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CMP, the company has in raw cash 34.1 million on their books with 56.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 685.4 million total, with 301.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CMP attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Standen James D. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 39.50, for a total value of 98,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Compass Minerals International Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.00.