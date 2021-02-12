Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) jump over 12.34% in a week: Is IBP Giving A Buy Signal?

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has a beta of 1.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.35, and a growth ratio of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.70, with weekly volatility at 3.68% and ATR at 5.48. The IBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.02 and a $129.15 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.04% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $125.81 before closing at $129.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 29.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 208.19K. IBP’s previous close was $126.42 while the outstanding shares total 29.48M.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Installed Building Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IBP, the company has in raw cash 267.47 million on their books with 24.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 635.46 million total, with 222.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IBP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IBP attractive?

In related news, Director, Jackson Janet E. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 101.58, for a total value of 81,261. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Verma Vikas now sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,821,947. Also, Director, Verma Vikas sold 18,448 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 19. The shares were price at an average price of 112.54 per share, with a total market value of 2,076,138. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Verma Vikas now holds 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,932,560. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Installed Building Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $121.18.