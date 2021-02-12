Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.82, with weekly volatility at 2.57% and ATR at 2.34. The IBTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.35 and a $70.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 10.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 215.03K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.27% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.25 before closing at $69.66. IBTX’s previous close was $69.85 while the outstanding shares total 42.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.88, and a growth ratio of 1.59.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Independent Bank Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IBTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IBTX attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Banking Officer, Hobbs Michael B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.00, for a total value of 345,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SMITH G STACY now sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 876,460. Also, Vice Chairman and CRO, Brooks Daniel W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 66.53 per share, with a total market value of 665,307. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, CEO & President, Brooks David R now holds 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,983,504. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Independent Bank Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IBTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.67.