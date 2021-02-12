iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares fell to a low of $7.90 before closing at $8.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was -126.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 77.73K. IMBI’s previous close was $8.36 while the outstanding shares total 12.18M. The firm has a beta of 2.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 85.46, with weekly volatility at 14.95% and ATR at 0.60. The IMBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.35 and a $8.86 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.96% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company iMedia Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $101.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMBI, the company has in raw cash 18.96 million on their books with 24.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 166.95 million total, with 134.31 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of IMBI attractive?

In related news, Director, Lalo Eyal bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.25, for a total value of 1,600,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lalo Eyal now bought 691,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,411,510. Also, Director, Friedman Michael bought 651,444 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.06 per share, with a total market value of 1,344,059. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.41%.