i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) moved down -21.19% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.57, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 1.31. The IIIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.01 and a $35.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 41.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 211.60K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.13% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.77 before closing at $34.20. IIIV’s previous close was $34.59 while the outstanding shares total 15.79M. The firm

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company i3 Verticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 44.5 million total, with 59.86 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IIIV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IIIV attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer, BERTKE ROBERT sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.01, for a total value of 100,799. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HARVEY ROBERT BURTON now sold 274,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,441,904. Also, Director, WILDS DAVID M sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 27.10 per share, with a total market value of 10,840,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HARRISON JOHN C. now holds 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,588,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on i3 Verticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IIIV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.88.