Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.95% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.60 before closing at $39.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 23.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 228.90K. HMN’s previous close was $38.80 while the outstanding shares total 41.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.64, and a growth ratio of 0.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.17, with weekly volatility at 2.73% and ATR at 1.24. The HMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.48 and a $46.09 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Horace Mann Educators Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HMN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.15, for a total value of 147,525. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, ZURAITIS MARITA now sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,528. Also, Director, McClure Beverley J. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 41.66 per share, with a total market value of 22,912. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Sharpe Matthew P. now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Horace Mann Educators Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.00.